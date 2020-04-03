NBA Rumors: RJ Barrett, Knicks ‘Frustrated’ By Julius Randle’s Too Much Ball-Dominance, Per ‘New York Post’

The New York Knicks gave Julius Randle a three-year, $62.1 million contract in the 2019 NBA free agency with the hope that he could part of their long-term future. Though his numbers aren’t as good as it was last season, Randle is still posting incredible statistics in his first year as a Knick, averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite his impressive performance, some of Randle’s teammates are reportedly not fond of the way he plays inside the court.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, some Knicks’ players, including RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, are “frustrated” by Randle’s ball dominance. Two sources reportedly told Berman that Barrett and his teammates believe that Randle wasn’t distributing the ball quickly enough and was dribbling too much. In the two months they played before the NBA suspension due to the spread of coronavirus, Randle turned himself into a turnover machine and became “a little less clunky” when driving inside the basket.

Unfortunately, instead of confronting Randle regarding the issues in his game, Barrett and the other Knicks players chose to remain silent. Randle is indeed capable of making plays for his teammates but for a player of his caliber, some people think that he’s too much ball-dominant. Though the Knicks signed him to serve as their on-court leader, an Eastern Conference personnel man who spoke to Berman believes that Randle is better off being the sixth man than the main scoring option of an NBA team.

“You can’t argue with his productivity,” the Eastern Conference personnel man said. “But he was in the wrong role. He absolutely should not be your No. 1 or even No. 2 option, maybe not even No. 3 on a serious contender. He doesn’t have a good enough feel, [and is] much too ball-dominant. I don’t trust his decisions with the ball. As sixth man, he would fit perfectly because I don’t think he gives you much defensively either. That’s more in line with a sixth-man role.”

With his inability to co-exist with the Knicks’ young core, it’s no longer a surprise that rumors have been continuously swirling around Randle and his future in New York. Though the deal failed to materialize, a previous The Inquisitr article revealed that the Knicks included Randle in the trade package that they offered to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. If Randle won’t address the issues in his game and fails to build good chemistry with his teammates, it is highly likely that the Knicks will explore trading him once again in the summer of 2020.