Mya Stuns Audience In Green Skintight Bodysuit For London Performance

R&B diva Mya has recently been on tour and has been sharing on Instagram the killer outfits she’s been wearing for each of the shows.

In London, the “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a green skintight bodysuit that covered her entire body and had loose-fitted long sleeves. Mya wrapped a thin black leather belt around her waist and attached two small leather bags to each side which she left to hang by her thighs. She paired the ensemble with shimmery black thigh-high boots and gloves. Mya’s look appeared to be her own interpretation of Poison Ivy.

The “Take Me There” songstress accessorized herself with small stud earrings and large black frame sunglasses. Mya pulled her long red hair up in a ponytail and applied a bold red lip.

She shared numerous photos within one post that showcased the look well.

In the first shot, Mya was captured flashing a huge smile. The singer looked very happy to be on stage and had been caught living her best life. She held her microphone out to the crowd and raised her other hand to her head.

In the next frame, she was photographed side on. Mya reached her hand out to the audience while performing one of her songs.

In the fifth slide, she took her sunglasses off and performed in front of one of her female dancers.

Mya geotagged her upload as The O2 Arena, letting fans know where the event took place.

For her caption, she expressed that she had “too much fun” with the crowd in London.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 7,000 and over 180 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You look like a superhero,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely MAGNIFICENT!!!” another devotee shared.

“Mya you should consider starring in a Superhero movie with this look! Stunning!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Come through beautiful!!! Love these outfits!” a fourth admirer commented.

For her performance in Birmingham, Mya wowed in a lilac skintight bodysuit with small tassels going around the neck area and the bottom of the garment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the attire had long poofy sleeves and was accessorized with a white glittery belt that was wrapped about her waist. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper paired the ensemble with chaps of the same color that also had small tassels around the hems. She left her fiery red hair down for the occasion and rocked a big hat for parts of her performance.