Fitness Powerhouse Kayla Itsines Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Latest Home Workout Video

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is keeping her 12.4 million Instagram followers busy with daily workout videos as they stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 3, the Instagram sensation took to the popular social media platform to share yet another home workout that doesn’t require any requirement.

For the workout, Kayla wears her typical sports bra and gym shorts outfit. The top includes an orange underlayer and a white overlayer that leaves plenty of skin exposed on her athletic arms and chiseled abs. The fitness trainer sports black gym shorts on her bottom half, which end at the tops of her thighs and give her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her sculpted legs. Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a silver exercise watch. She scoops her long, brunette hair up into a high bun on top of her hair and emphasizes her facial features with a bit of black mascara and lip gloss.

In the video, Kayla runs through a no equipment exercise circuit in her living room. The video begins with the trainer talking to her fans. She tells them that the workout is great for beginners, targets the entire body, and can be done anywhere.

Kayla then jumps into the exercise circuit, demonstrating a variety of moves for her trainees. She starts with the squat and reverse lunge for a total of 15 reps. She then tackles the single leg glute bridge for 20 reps, 10 on each side. The next exercise is the knee push-up, a modification for beginners who are working up to a full-body push-up. She completes 10 push-ups. The second-to-last exercise in the circuit is the hover leg extension, which Kayla performs a total of 20 reps, 10 on each side. Finally, the circuit ends with the bent-leg toe tap for 15 reps.

In the caption of the video, Kayla directs her message towards women who have asked her what to do if they are unable to leave the house, telling them that this workout is the perfect example of how they can get in a great workout, indoors or outdoors, without needing any extra equipment. She then outlines the various exercises included in the workout and encourages her followers to complete three rounds of the circuit.

The workout video earned over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first couple hours of being posted. Many of Kayla’s followers appreciated yet another workout they can knock out at home and others asked for advice on specific issues pertaining to their own fitness experiences.

“You make it look sooo easy! Girrrlll I am sweating,” one Instagram user commented.