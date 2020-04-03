Abby Dowse Shows Major Underboob In A Steamy Workout Selfie

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse drove her 2.1 million Instagram followers wild on Friday morning, sharing a steamy workout selfie that saw her nearly spilling out of the bottom of her top. The babe tantalized fans by going braless under a skimpy halterneck number, which she coquettishly pulled up high on her chest to expose some major underboob.

The blond bombshell flashed more than her busty assets in the eye-popping snap, which perfectly showcased her fierce physique. The selfie didn’t show her face and was closely cropped to her killer body, flaunting her chiseled midriff and curvy thighs.

Abby was wearing a stylish red top that looked cozy on her perky bust. The item caught the eye with its graphic black-and-white print, and sported the word “Honey” inscribed on a sleek patch across the front. The sizzling blonde coupled the top with the tinniest pair of neon-orange shorts. The slinky bottoms were a snug fit on her slender hips and sat low on her hip bones, showed off the model’s sculpted tummy.

Abby snapped the selfie in the middle of her home workout, posing on her fitness bike. Sweat glistened on her washboard abs, suggesting that the hottie was doing some intense training. Her insanely toned midsection was on full display in the shot, as was her taut waistline and perfect hourglass frame. Fans could also notice her dark, chocolate tan, which was accentuated by the bright-toned apparel.

The Australian knockout completed her workout gear with a trendy set of bike gloves in black. Abby slipped on white sneakers for comfort and accessorized with a chic white manicure. She added a bit of glitz to her sporty look with a delicate chain bracelet and a thin necklace, which she wore underneath her top.

In her caption, the stunner told fans that she enjoyed exercising at home, adding a heart emoji to further express her feelings on the topic with. As expected, the selfie stirred a lot of reaction among her numerous admirers, amassing more than 23,100 likes in the first three hours of going live. In addition, 569 people commented on the post, with plenty of followers pleading with Abby to live-stream her home workouts.

“How are you even real [fire emoji] looking insane,” wrote fellow Australian model, Laura Amy, adding a collision emoji for emphasis.

“Insane I can’t cope,” agreed Survival of the Fittest alum Georgia Cole, leaving a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“This is just absurd [screaming-face emoji] Body is so incredible can’t even describe it,” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending their message with three fire emoji.

“Legit at a loss for words [drooling-face emoji] Need an ig live of home workouts,” penned a fourth person, in a message trailed by a heart-eyes and fire emoji.