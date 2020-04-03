Rosa Acosta Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Thick Thighs In Itty Bitty Black Bikini

Rosa Acosta stunned her fans with her voluptuous curves in her latest Instagram update. The model, clad in the tiniest of bikinis, paraded next to the pool much to the delight of her fans.

In this stunning image, Rosa wore a teeny bikini which seemed at least a few sizes too small for her. The bikini model made do by placing the black fabric over the area around her nipples. Of course, the minuscule bikini exposed most of Rosa’s breasts and provided a generous view of her ample cleavage and side-boob to boot.

The Dominican Republican native paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. A scrap of ebony fabric barely covered her nether regions and allowed her to flaunt her curvaceous booty and thick thighs.

The 35-year-old also wore an ankle-length see-through cover-up in olive. Rosa drew attention to her rock-hard abs and tiny waist by wrapping the belt around her middle. Rosa put her whole body on display and fans were equally impressed by her cleavage, midriff, and shapely thighs.

Rosa wore a middle-path and allowed her luscious deep brown locks to cascade down her shoulders and back. She emphasized her pretty features with a full face of make-up and highlighted her eyes with a bold brow and mascara. The hottie then slicked on some nude lipstick to complete the look.

The glamor model accessorized with a pair of strappy gladiator sandals. The killer gold and black shoes added a fierce edge to her skimpy outfit.

Rosa posed by lifting her cover-up away from her body, teasing her fans with her incredible physique. She gave the camera a profile view of her face and looked downward. In the background, some trees flanked a white fence and provided some shade next to the pool. Rosa provided more details about the shot in her caption. The photo was taken in her backyard.

The social media star has amassed a formidable fan base of 1.3 million people. She regularly updates her accounts with titillating shots. This specific image has already garnered more than 30,000 views with many followers taking to the comments section to show their appreciation.

“Absolutely stunning???????????????????????? when do I get my hands on all those curves?” one fan wanted to know.

“You have been my crush since I saw you on wild n out????????????you are so gorgeous,” another fan made a candid admission. Of course, he was referring to Rosa’s stint as a cast member of the comedy game show Wild ‘N Out.