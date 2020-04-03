Casi Davis Flaunts Her Curvy Posterior While Sitting Backwards On A Chair

Internet vixen Cassandre “Casi” Davis sent a few pulses racing among her Instagram followers on Thursday, putting her curvaceous posterior on display in a cheeky throwback photo that saw her rocking a sexy pair of see-through leggings. Photographed from behind, the hot YouTuber flaunted her voluptuous assets while sitting backwards on a chair, thrilling fans with her dangerous curves.

Snapped outdoors, the gorgeous fitness model posed on a white garden chair, one elegantly crafted out of wrought iron. The babe was clad in all-white, showing off her incredible physique in skintight leisure pants and a tiny bandeau top. The clingy bottoms were a high-waist design that accentuated the stunner’s chiseled midriff, emphasizing her perfect hourglass frame. Meanwhile, the top was a snug, ruched number that bared a large portion of her supple back, exposing her sculpted shoulders.

The semi-sheer leggings perfectly showcased Casi’s bodacious rear end, and even teased the tiny white thong she wore underneath. The blond bombshell further tantalized fans by going braless in the scanty top, although her busty curves were not visible due to the angle of the shot.

Casi had no qualms about showing off her ample derriere, casually sitting on the chair with her elbows on the arm rests. The chair was facing a simple, cream wall that offered little in terms of view. As such, the hottie turned her head turned to the side and was looking into the distance with a seemingly absorbed gaze. The social media star penned a humorous caption for the shot, joking that she had been put on time-out.

The stunning blonde completed her sexy-sporty look with a pair of brown Nike sneakers, which sported white soles and had the brand’s name stamped in white font on the back of the heel. She showed off her highlighted tresses styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction from her numerous admirers, amassing a little shy of 25,700 likes and close to 150 comments overnight. One fan branded the revealing look as “Kryptonite,” while another labeled the steamy shot “the cure to the virus.”

“Something about this pic is just so soothing,” penned one Instagrammer, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“That’s one lucky chair,” quipped a second person, ending with the cat version of the same emoji.

“Hello hotness,” commented a third follower, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

The day before, as The Inquisitr reported, Casi thrilled her 1.3 million followers with an eye-popping snap in which she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a green latex bodysuit and sheer black tights.