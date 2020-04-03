Alexis Skyy Celebrates 4 Million Instagram Followers With A Sultry Booty-Shaking Video

Alexis Skyy gave her fans a special surprise late Thursday night to celebrate earning 4 million Instagram followers. The model often shares steamy updates on her social media account, and her latest video clip shows her provocatively shaking her famous booty, much to the delight of her devoted fans.

The post was a short clip that showed Alexis revolving her hips in slow circles in a parking lot to the beat of the song “Side Chick” by Alkaline. She stood in front of the passenger’s seat side of the car with the door open and peered back at the cameraperson before lifting her top a little and swirling her voluptuous behind.

The stunner wore form-fitting gray Calvin Klein sweatpants and a matching gray sweatshirt. Even though her outfit didn’t show much skin, it was extremely tight and hugged every visible curve.

Alexis shot a coquettish look over her shoulder while she swirled her lower half in tantalizing circles. The Love & Hip Hop star wore her hair loose, allowing her luxurious waves to flow freely down her backside and ruffle in the breeze. She appeared to be wearing a light layer of makeup that included lipstick and mascara.

A fun glitch filter was applied over the video clip to make it look a little fuzzy and distorted around the edges. It wasn’t clear exactly where the video was filmed, aside from the fact it was in a mostly empty parking lot. She also did not indicate who was filming her.

Alexis’s 4 million followers congratulated her on the major milestone and flooded her comments section to compliment her beauty. Several people praised her hourglass figure, and a few labeled her “body goals.”

In less than three hours, her video earned over 310,000 views and accumulated over 1,200 comments. The post was liked more than 67,000 times.

“I love me some @alexisskyy_ that’s my boo,” wrote one fan, inserting a kissing emoji to their remark.

“@alexisskyy_ I ain’t never liked Calvin Klein so much,” joked another person admirer. They trailed their comment with three tongue out emoji.

“U always supporting Jamaican music. Yassssssss,” commented a third admirer, adding ten red heart emoji to their message.

“Calvin Klein should pay you for wearing those pants DAMN!!!!” exclaimed a fourth user.

Back in February, Alexis shared a sizzling video clip of herself that showed off her curvaceous body. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore a latex bra and miniskirt.