Former Ohio Police Officers Who Arrested Stormy Daniels At Strip Club Now Hit With Federal Charges

The former Ohio police officers who drew controversy for their 2018 arrest of adult film star Stormy Daniels in a Columbus strip club have now been hit with federal charges, with prosecutors claiming that they violated the civil rights of people they investigated including conducting illegal searches and seizures.

As WBNS reported, federal prosecutors have hit 43-year-old Steven Rosser and 57-year-old Whitney Lancaster with a string of charges related to their work as police officers in Columbus. In two of the incidents, prosecutors said the two searched a strip club without a warrant and improperly charged the department of special duty hours when they worked at a water park.

The two were best known for the controversial arrest of Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford who detailed an affair with Donald Trump in the months after the birth of his youngest son. Daniels had come forward with details of the alleged affair and was on a nationwide tour that included appearances at strip clubs when she was arrested by the officers while performing in Columbus.

Daniels was also at the center of a legal battle that took down Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. He was convicted for a campaign finance violation for paying off Daniels shortly before the 2016 election in order for her to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump.

The Columbus officers who arrested Daniels claimed they were investigating human trafficking in strip clubs, but an internal investigation later found that they were not there on official business and that their arrest of Daniels and other dancers was improper. As Law & Crime reported, the officers had cited an Ohio law that prohibited nude dancers from allowing patrons to touch them, but the charges against them were quickly dropped and the arrested women sued the city, reaching a settlement.

Rosser and Lancaster were put on desk duty after the incident, and fired a year later. But as WBNS reported, the two were still able to pull down a hefty salary while on desk duty, each making close to $98,000 before they were finally fired.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said this week that the two were “corrupt cops,” and believes a jury will come to that same conclusion.

“They used their positions as police officers to victimize people. They are no longer police officers so they cant use that cover of right,” he said.