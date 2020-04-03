Kayla Moody Covers Her Bare Chest With Her Hands: ‘You Like My Nails?’

On Thursday evening, Instagram sensation Kayla Moody thrilled her numerous fans with a seriously steamy upload that is proving hard to ignore. The hot military wife all but completely flashed her bare chest, going before the camera in a skimpy crop top that was pulled up over her bosom to expose her voluptuous assets. In a bid to keep the photo from becoming too NSFW, the busty blonde placed her hands over her buxom curves. She then playfully made the caption all about her elegant manicure, asking fans whether they liked her nails.

“Funny thing didn’t even notice your nails. WOW,” one Instagrammer commented on the torrid snap, adding three OK-hand emoji.

“What nails?” was another reply, followed by a happy-face emoji.

The blond beauty posed outdoors for the racy pic and was photographed just outside a gorgeous house, one decorated with white brick walls. Snapped in the entryway, the gorgeous model had her back to an open wrought-iron door gate, which was painted black and was lavishly ornate. Kayla was clad in all-white, and wore a sexy mesh crop top, ditching her pants in favor of a tiny g-string.

The barely-there bottoms were incredibly high-cut and had a minuscule front that revealed her cheeky bikini tattoo. The thong featured thin straps that sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The item also boasted a scooped waistline that flaunted her chiseled tummy. Meanwhile, the see-through top was richly embellished with delicate embroidery that draped over the front of the gauzy piece. The garment had long, loose-fitting sleeves and was covered in white polka dots that added femininity and sophistication to the number.

Kayla didn’t hesitate to get sultry, shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera as she showed off her toned body. The babe cocked a hip to the side and parted her lips in a provocative way, oozing sexuality and magnetism. The photo was cropped at the upper thigh, only showing a glimpse of her sculpted pins. Her legs were slightly parted, teasing the stunner’s incredible thigh gap.

The Instagram hottie completed her look with a stylish glam, rocking bold smokey-eye makeup, faux eyelashes, and a glossy pink shade on her lips. She wore her golden tresses in wavy curls that were parted to the side and tumbled over her shoulders. Her nails were painted pink and sported chic French tips.

The scorching update didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her fans, racking up more than 10,600 likes and 340 comments. Kayla added a winking-face emoji to her flirty caption and credited Tampa-based photographer Vincent Pierce for the hot pic.

“And just like that Thursday became way better,” wrote one person, leaving a brimming-face and call-me-hand emoji.

“Sorry hunny [sic] I wasn’t looking at your nails,” penned another Instagram user.

This is not the first time that Kayla has showed off the risqué outfit on Instagram. The sizzling blonde originally showcased the look in a NSFW photo shared about two weeks ago, wherein she left her ample bust uncensored and teased fans by tugging at her g-string, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.