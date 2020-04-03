Madison Reed Swings In A Tiny Black Bikini

Madison shared some words of encouragement with her fans.

Madison Grace Reed gave her fans something to smile about with a stunning social media upload that included a swimsuit and a dose of sunshine.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a set of bikini photos with her 641,000 followers. In both images, Madison was pictured rocking a tiny black two-piece that included a top with fixed triangle cups. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and a deep V-neck that showed off her tanned decolletage and perky cleavage.

Madison’s matching bottoms had ties on the sides. They were secured in bows that sat right above the widest part of her shapely hips. This positioning created the illusion that the slender beauty had more of an hourglass shape. While Madison’s bathing suit was pretty plain, its lack of color, print, or adornment simply drew more attention to her enviable athletic figure, including her toned midsection, tiny waist, long legs, and flawless skin.

Madison was wearing her long brunette hair down, and it was perfectly straight. Since she was outdoors, the bright natural light was really bringing out her honey-colored highlights. Her beauty look included understated eye makeup and a shiny crimson lip.

Madison was pictured on a swing with a thick wooden plank seat and ropes that extended high up in the air. She was surrounded by tall trees, so the ropes were likely attached to a thick branch that wasn’t visible in her snapshots.

In both photos, Madison was standing up as if she were about to start swinging. She was looking at the camera in the first picture, and she was flashing her dazzling pearly whites. In the second image, she was looking off to her left. She was still smiling and showing off one of her dimples, but she wasn’t showing any teeth.

Madison turned her photo set into a motivational post by including some words of encouragement in her short caption.

Madison didn’t reveal the location of her gorgeous snaps. Instead, she used a geotag to describe their setting as “Somewhere Sunny.”

To many Victoria Justice fans, Madison is best known for being the Nickelodeon star’s younger half-sister. However, she has become rather popular in her own right, thanks to her savvy use of social media. Unsurprisingly, her bikini photos were a big hit with her Instagram followers. So far, they have racked up over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“A sunshine in the sunshine!” read one response to her post.

“I have no words to describe how stunning you are maddy,” another admirer wrote.

“A true goddess, love you forever,” a third fan gushed.

“Aww that cute smile always makes me smile too,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Just days ago, Madison wowed her adoring followers by treating them to photos from a different bikini shoot. In those snapshots, she was pictured sporting a playful and fun cherry-print bikini.