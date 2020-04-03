Jane Fonda Brings Her 1980s Workouts Back To Life On TikTok For Climate Change

Her iconic workout look is making a comeback too, and it is all to bring awareness to climate change.

Before Jane Fonda was a lead star on Netflix hit Grace and Frankie, she was a fashion model, movie star, activist and a 1980s television fitness instructor. She joined TikTok and uploaded her first video on Thursday, April 2, according to E! Online. The video features a flashback to her original fitness class as well as a warm-up for a new take on the throwback exercise routine.

GET YOUR LEGWARMERS! GET YOUR SPANDEX! IT'S TIME FOR ????????????THE ALL-NEW JANE FONDA WORKOUT???????????? Register to join Jane tomorrow at 11am PT / 2pm ET for more: https://t.co/oEUL39Xnhc pic.twitter.com/0D9W0ueTSK — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) April 3, 2020

Listening to the 82-year-old introduce herself and lead the start of the exercise class is practically a scene taken straight from Grace and Frankie. She opens by explaining that The Jane Fonda Workout is being brought back to help fight climate change. Fonda begins the workout with leg lifts as she tells the app’s young audience to “Google me” if they are unfamiliar with her work.

After performing a few leg lifts with directional emojis, a new frame of Fonda cuts in. She says that she thinks there are already too many fitness workouts online and on television.

“What I really would like you to do is to workout with me for the planet. There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga matt, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you,” said Fonda.

Friday, April 3, will be the first virtual Fire Drill Friday Rally. The event will be held by Fonda and a few celebrity friends at 2 p.m. EST or 11 a.m. PST. Attendees can register online.

Bii Gallardo is a core team member of @IIYCfamily. Join Bii, @JaneFonda, @GreenpeaceUSA, and more #FireDrillFriday???? friends at our virtual rally TOMORROW at 11am PT / 2pm ET! Register here: https://t.co/wTJ3WVuCZm pic.twitter.com/5oApHHFJal — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) April 2, 2020

Greenpeace will co-host the Fire Drill Friday event with guests like Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, Piper Perabo, Norman Lear, Amber Valetta and Marisa Tomei. The Fire Drill Fridays movement was first inspired by Greta Thunberg. Celebrities and the general public alike are bringing attention to the non-governmental organization and its mission.

Fonda actually moved to Washington, D.C. to fight for climate change and to lead the weekly protests throughout January. She has been arrested numerous times for her activist protests.

Fonda has been a loud proponent for a Green New Deal, according to her Fire Drill Fridays website. The proposed package of legislation calls on the government to actively seek solutions in all sectors to overcome the cross-sectional impact of climate change crises. The legislation also includes methods for dismantling inequality and structural racism at a pace and scale that she believes the country needs. Other issues the legislation tackles include union jobs and justice for workers and residents negatively affected by climate change and fossil fuel exploitation.