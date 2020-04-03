Khloe Kardashian Shares Whether She Wants To Have More Children On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian shared if she plans to give True Thompson a sibling in the future.

The topic of the Good American founder having children again came up during a preview for a Thursday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. According to Hollywood Life, the clip showed Khloe discussing her options with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

Since ending her relationship with Tristan Thompson last year, Khloe admitted that she might be perfectly content with their baby girl. During their talk, Haqq also suggested that Kardashian weigh her options for her future. The ATL actress suggested that Kardashian take precautionary measures while she decides what she wants to do.

“I’m not sure if I want to have more kids, which I’m not, and that’s fine,” Khloe shared with her friend.

“While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?” Malika asked.

Khloe then sat and looked as if she was considering going through the process of figuring out what she wants to do. If Khloe did decide to freeze her eggs, she would be in the same company as both her bestie and her older sister.

After having three children, Kourtney also decided that freezing her eggs was a good backup for her as a single mom. Prior to having her baby with her ex, O.T. Genasis, Malika also shared that she froze her eggs in case she didn’t have a baby naturally.

Khloe had True in April of 2018. Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family know that Khloe hid the pregnancy from her fans during the first few months. According to Daily Mail, Khloe didn’t want to announce her pregnancy news until her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, did the same. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was expecting her daughter, Stormi Webster, three months prior to True’s arrival.

Although she will reveal in next week’s episode if she went through with freezing her eggs, Khloe already seems smitten with True. The mother-daughter duo seems to be inseparable as Khloe documents True growing up on social media.

Khloe’s ex, Tristan, is also being a proactive parent to True. The pair’s willingness to co-parent has been why he has been able to visit True at Khloe’s home while under quarantine. While they have been spending time together, the pair are reportedly not going to reconcile.

During the preview, viewers also got a taste of what Khloe’s dating life was like back in 2019. The clip shows Khloe being set up by her mom, Kris Jenner, and grandma, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.