Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Amazing Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Ensemble On Instagram

Cuban bombshell Aylen Alvarez like set several hearts aflutter with her latest post on Instagram. In the shared photo, the brunette model rocked a curve-hugging mini-skirt with a nude-colored bodysuit with corset detailing around the bust. Aylen paired these pieces with a striking olive green jacket that came down to her mid-thigh. She accessorized the look with a pair of bejeweled hoop earrings, a delicate gold necklace, and a pair of barely-there strappy sandals. She wore her straight black hair down and it fell past her waist while her windswept bangs drew the viewer’s eye to the beauty of her face. As for her makeup, Aylen appeared to have accentuated her eyes with dark brown shadow and liner but seemed to sport nude gloss on her lips.

Aylen posed outdoors for the photo and was pictured standing on a staircase. But in her geo-tag, Aylen clarified that she was at home when she posted the image. In her caption, she seemed to reference the current coronavirus pandemic as she encouraged her followers to take time to reflect and meditate during this period.

According to her caption, Aylen’s entire outfit was from Fashion Nova. The top is called the “Bust Be True Bodysuit” which currently retails for 19.99 and is also available in black, and magenta.

The “Safe Word Mini Skirt” sells for $34.99. According to its product description, the garment is made from latex and features a snakeskin texture.

While this isn’t apparent from her photo, Aylen’s jacket, Fashion Nova’s “Suit For Success Blazer” is made from vegan leather. It costs $44.99 and includes a front button closure and faux pockets.

Aylen’s shoes are also from Fashion Nova and they’re called the “Hopeless Romantic Heeled Sandals.” The chic footwear retails for $29.99 and they’re also available in black.

The photo has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 300 Instagram users have liked it so far. In the comments, several of Aylen’s fans seemed enamored by her beauty as she received lots of compliments on her appearance.

“OMG, look at you!! Baby, you look beautiful gorgeous amazing my jaw is on the floor,” one person wrote.

“Such a stunning and gorgeous work of art you are. Blessings,” another added.

And finally, more than one filled their comments with adjectives that expressed their admiration for Aylen’s good looks.

“You’re beautiful like a beautiful princess and definitely the sexiest woman,” a third Instagram user wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

“Gorgeous, very sexy, and beautiful, classy, curvy, milkshake bubbles on the wonderful body, I really like it, many hugs, some sweet kisses, and lots of love for your beauty, only in dm, if you agree with that…” a fourth supporter gushed.