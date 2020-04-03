‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Classic Episode To Air Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 3 tease that the number one rated CBS Daytime drama will air its first classic episode amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Inquisitr previously reported that the show shut down production to adhere to social distancing guidelines to help prevent COVID-19 infection.

While Tracey Bregman, who portrays Lauren Fenmore Baldwin on the show, had teased the upcoming classic episodes in an Instagram post recently, fans did not have much guidance about what episode might be shown. However, Nikki Newman actress Melody Thomas Scott, took to Twitter late Thursday to alert fans about the upcoming classic episode for this week.

“#ClassicEpisodeAlert Hello, everyone. Hope you are all well and safe. While distancing, tomorrow offers a fun opportunity: CBS will be reairing the VERY FIRST Victor/Nikki wedding, which aired in 1984. For those who want to reminisce or those who have never seen it, I know you will enjoy it,” Scott announced.

The actress’s tweet also included a gorgeous black and white photograph of Victor and Nikki together after they said “I do” the first of many times, and the show also used the same photo on social media to formally invite viewers to tune in and watch the blessed event. Fans quickly replied, expressing their delight at seeing the incredibly beautiful wedding that started it all for Nikki and Victor. The moment from the mid-1980s was a true daytime event.

“Oooooohhhhhh, how EXCITING for sure. Yes, to relive and see that again. Yowza! Can’t wait. Thanks for the heads up, Melody. Stay safe,” one viewer replied.

“I remember it well because I was there! Thanks for the heads up, Mel – it’s a perfect Friday story,” exclaimed a second fan.

After the classic episode airs this Friday, the show’s regular storylines will pick up where they left off Thursday, April 2, on Monday, April 6.

According to a We Love Soaps report, the classic episode brings back several fan favorites from the past. Roberta Leighton, who portrayed Nikki’s sister Dr. Casey Reed, will appear on-screen for her sister’s first big day to Victor. In the scenes, Casey helps a nervous Nikki as she prepared to walk down the aisle to commit herself to the man who will ultimately change her life forever. Highlights of the event include Nikki’s intricate dress and their heartfelt, personal wedding vows to each other. Another high point is Gina Roma’s rendition of “Through the Eyes of Love.” This wedding was one for the ages, and viewers will relive it all over again on Friday.