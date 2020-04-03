‘KUWTK’ Teaser: Kendall Jenner Says Kourtney Kardashian’s Behavior Changed After Her Breakup With Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner has a theory on why Kourtney Kardashian acts the way she does with her sisters.

In a clip from a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is dealing with the explosive fight in the previous episode. The Inquisitr previously reported that during the Season 18 premiere, Kourtney and Kim got into a fight over Kourtney and Kendall not being able to go to Paris for a work event. The two sisters soon exchanged harsh words with each other, which soon turned physical.

In the next episode, Hollywood Life reports that Khloe is explaining to Kendall how she felt Kourtney was being insensitive about the fight and of her sisters’ feelings. The Revenge Body star shared with Kendall that she sent Kourtney a long text message that expressed her love and respect toward her older sister. She then told Kendall that Kourtney didn’t reply until hours later and only sent a video of her on a private plane when she did respond.

As the sisters continued to discuss Kourtney, her ex, Scott Disick, came in to join the conversation. During their discussion, Kendall shared that she thinks Kourtney and Scott’s breakup may have something to do with her current behavior toward her family. The 24-year-old model had previously said that Kourtney doesn’t seem to be “aware” of when she has gone too far in hurting her siblings.

“Honestly, I think starting with their [Kourtney and Scott’s] breakup,” Kendall said, to which Scott denied. “I’m justing saying, I think that whole situation might have mentally f**ked her and I don’t think she dealt with it.”

In his confessional, Scott came to his ex’s defense. Due to his longtime history with Kourtney, he shared that he knows the issue is solely due to Kourtney wanting to be heard from her sisters. He also said he feels that some of Kourtney’s feelings aren’t well-received by her family, even though she means well.

“I think Kourtney for a very long time has felt really misunderstood,” Scott said. “I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody, it just doesn’t always come out that way.”

Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years. Fans watched on the show as their relationship grew and eventually dissolved back in 2014. Prior to their split, the two had three children together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, who has also appeared on KUWTK. Kourtney appears to be single, though she recently reunited with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.