Savannah Prez Shows Off Her Impressive Quads In Light Blue Shorts For New Lower Body Workout Video

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez showed off her impressively toned legs in the most recent video on her Instagram page. The brown-haired beauty donned a pair of snug light blue shorts in the clip as she powered through a workout that focused on her lower body. She paired the flattering workout pants with a matching short-sleeved crop top.

Savannah’s circuit started with a series of weighted squats. For this exercise, she held a pair of weight plates at her sides and bent her knees until her pelvis hovered above the floor.

Next, she ditched the weight plates to move on to a set of jump squats which required her to leap into the air and land in a squat position.

Savannah reintroduced the weights to the workout for the next exercise, a set of standard lunges. She followed those with a series of jumping lunges. These were similar to the standard version of the exercise but it required her to quickly switch the positions of her front and back legs with jumps in between.

Next, she knocked out a set of plate swings which meant that she had to assume a wide-legged stance and lean forward with both weights in hand.

Savannah tackled a set of single-leg glute bridges next. For this exercise, she lay on her back and held one led in the air. She then lifted her hips and lowered them after a pause at the top of the exercise.

After she was done with those Savannah ended the circuit with a series of Bulgarian split squats which required her to place one foot on a chair behind her. Shen bent her front leg while holding the weight plates on her shoulders.

The clip has been viewed close to 50,000 times as of this writing and more than 170 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their admiration for Savannah's physical fitness.

“I got tired and started sweating just by looking at the video! I’ll definitely try it out tomorrow,” one person wrote.

“Not just a pretty face. Real athlete in there. That was tough and I was just watching,” another added.

But amid all of the compliments, one fan had a critique for Savannah’s form during one of the exercises in the circuit.

“One bit of advice chica.. when you do the kettlebell/plate swings.. try your best to leave your shoulders out of it.. you give you legs the slightest rest when you involve the delts, thrust forward with your glutes and hamstrings and as soon as you feel the weight go forward initiate your hip flexors rearward and repeat..” they wrote.

