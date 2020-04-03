Jared Kushner Slammed For Using ‘Meaningless Corporate Buzzwords’ In Coronavirus Presser Debut

Jared Kushner earned plenty of criticism for his debut at the White House’s daily coronavirus presser on Thursday, with critics taking to Twitter to mock what was seen as the “meaningless corporate buzzwords” he used in addressing the American people.

The top White House adviser, who is also the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has reportedly assumed a large and important role in the administration’s response to the coronavirus. On Thursday, with top medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci not attending the daily conference, Kushner made his public debut.

The appearance did not go over well with many of Trump’s critics, including Vox reporter Aaron Rupar who slammed the White House adviser’s use of “meaningless corporate buzzwords” as he spoke to reporters.

Kushner was also criticized for appearing to push back against the states that have pressed the federal government to do more in distributing much-needed medical supplies, saying that the federal reserve of ventilators was not meant to be shared with states.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile it’s not supposed to be the state’s stockpile,” Kushner said.

Here's Jared Kushner going for the world record of most meaningless corporate buzzwords used in a single one-minute video clip pic.twitter.com/Vy1QJEhLQa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

Others claimed that Kushner, who has no history in medicine or governmental experience before his father-in-law won the presidential election in 2016, was not qualified to be holding such an important position in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus.

Jared Kushner and Peter Navarro, along with Mike Pence, the key players in this pandemic. We truly are doomed — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 2, 2020

Others noted that cable news networks did not appear to put as much stock in Kushner’s statements to reporters, with MSNBC cutting away as he began to speak. The network, along with CNN, had been more judicious in their coverage of the daily live press conferences, sometimes cutting away while Trump is speaking and resuming live coverage when some of the White House medical experts are addressing reporters.

The appearance came after a report that Kushner had been pushing back against requests from states to help distribute more ventilators. The report from Vanity Fair noted that Kushner dismissed a request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for 30,000 ventilators to treat the surge of coronavirus patients across the state. The report went on to say that Kushner claimed had down “my own projections” and said that the state would not need that many.

“I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this,” he reportedly said. “New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.”

Trump repeatedly muttered “fake news…” in the background next to Pence and Navarro as Kushner, at the mic, started answering @GeoffRBennett’s question about recent reports that Jared has been running a “shadow” coronavirus task force that’s been bumping up against the actual 1 — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 2, 2020

In his appearance on Thursday, Kushner pushed back against the reports that he been running a “shadow” coronavirus task force that had usurped the power of the actual force, led by Vice President Mike Pence.