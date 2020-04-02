Anella Miller Rocks An Embellished Bikini, Flaunts Her Amazing Figure And Perfect Tan On Instagram

Russian model Anella Miller recently went online and treated her 2.5 million Instagram fans to some very sexy photographs.

In the snaps, the stunner could be seen rocking a very sexy, black-and-white patterned bikini, embellished with cowrie shells and beads. The tiny ensemble not only allowed Anella to put her enviable curves on full display but it also enabled her to show off her perfectly tanned skin.

In keeping with her signature style, the stunner sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a dark-beige foundation that matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, wore a mauve lipstick, opted for multi-colored eyeshadows, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Anella wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders, while she also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Bali, Indonesia, and to the excitement of her fans, Anella posted two pics.

In the first snap, the blond bombshell could be seen standing straight while leaning against a wooden table. She slightly puckered her lips and seductively gazed into the camera. In the second picture, she stretched her body, held her hands above her head, lifted her chin, closed her eyes and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

She included a long caption with her post, written in Russian. According to a Google translation, the hottie talked about the importance of working out and educating oneself during the ongoing isolation. She urged her fans to enroll in some online professional courses, particularly photography courses, to make the most of their free time. She also asked her fans to rate her picture from one to 100.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 78,000 likes and 950 comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her amazing body and also appreciated her message.

“This is my favorite kind of body! I always feel motivated to work out by looking at your photos,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, how can you be so sexy?” another user questioned.

“Love the dark skin. You are drop-dead gorgeous, Anella. Love you,” a third admirer remarked.

“I will rate this picture 100/100. Will you marry me?” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “hot af,” “beautiful beyond words,” and “dream woman,” to express their admiration for the Eastern-European beauty.

The picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Abby Dowse, Dasha Mart, Mahlagha Jaberi, and Eriana Blanco.