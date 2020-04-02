Donald Trump Says That Instead Of Opening Obamacare, ‘We’re Going To Try And Get A Cash Payment To The People’

Vice President Mike Pence attempted to explain Trump's claim that the government may pay uninsured people directly.

On Wednesday, when deaths in the United States from coronavirus topped 1,000 in a day for the first time, Donald Trump announced that he would not extend the Affordable Care Act enrollment period, a move that would have allowed Americans who lack health insurance coverage to purchase a plan. Insurance coverage will be a necessity to pay medical costs for any American who contracts the potentially deadly virus.

But on Thursday, the president claimed that his administration would “do better than” reopening the “Obamacare” markets.

“We’re going to try and get a cash payment to the people,” Trump said at Thursday’s daily White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, as seen in the video below on this page.

The president added that “opening up” the ACA exchanges, thus allowing Americans who need health insurance coverage to obtain it, “doesn’t help as much.”

However, Trump did not offer any explanation or details of the “cash payment to the people” that might serve as a substitute for health coverage. According to a tweet from Daily Beast reporter Asawin Suebsaeng, when he asked for a further explanation of what he meant by offering cash payments rather than reopening Obamacare markets, the president “gave me the blankest stare I’ve ever seen.”

Rather than answer the follow-up question himself, Trump asked Vice President Mike Pence — the head of the coronavirus task force — to give the answer, Suebsaeng added.

Pence said that the administration was “working on a proposal” to use portions of the $100 billion cash earmarked to help hospitals in the recently passed $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Some of that money would be made “available to the hospitals” to cover the costs of treating uninsured patients, he said, as quoted via Twitter by Yahoo! Finance reporter Michael B. Kelley.

The vice president added that the proposal would be announced on Friday.

But Pence did not specify whether the payments would cover only uninsured coronavirus patients, or uninsured individuals seeking treatment for any other ailments such as a heart attack or accident. His claim that the proposal would provide money for medical facilities appeared to contradict Trump’s assertion that the administration intended to provide cash payments “to the people.”

The only provision of the coronavirus relief package that could be described as a “cash payment to the people” appears to be the $1,200 checks, or direct bank deposits, intended to go out to many Americans in the coming weeks.

How much of the $100 billion in the relief package for hospitals would be available to cover uninsured patients also remained unclear. The fund is intended to help the nation’s hospitals purchase lifesaving medical equipment and personal protective gear for healthcare workers.

But according to a Time report, the “patchwork nature of the U.S. health care system” will result in a “huge chunk” of the $100 billion going instead to “astronomical administrative costs” necessitated by dealing with a vast network of individual insurance providers.