‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Reveals Bethenny Frankel Could Never Be Replaced

Sonja Morgan doesn't believe anyone could truly fill Bethenny Frankel's shoes.

Sonja Morgan isn’t following in the footsteps of the many Real Housewives of New York City cast members who have bashed former star Bethenny Frankel by suggesting the new season will be better now that she’s gone. In fact, during an interview with DailyMailTV on April 2, Morgan made it clear that when it comes to Frankel’s role on the show, no one will ever truly replace her.

“My girl B is never replaceable. And you all know that,” she said.

While rumors swirled last summer that suggested Frankel had been replaced on The Real Housewives of New York City by new cast member Leah McSweeney, who was ultimately confirmed as a new addition to Season 12 at BravoCon in November 2019, Morgan said that McSweeney actually joined the cast prior to Frankel’s exit.

“Leah was coming in before Bethenny told us she was leaving,” Morgan shared. “Let’s get that straight.”

Morgan went on to suggest that she didn’t hit it off with the newbie, saying that while her co-star Ramona Singer is an itch she can’t scratch, McSweeney is “like a rash.”

As Real Housewives of New York City fans saw in the trailer for Season 12, McSweeney definitely didn’t hold back when it came to showing her true personality on the show and at one point in the sneak peek clip, she was caught making out with Tinsley Mortimer.

Looking back on the filming of the new episodes, Morgan said that the 12th season of the Bravo reality series was intense because, at this stage in the game, she and her co-stars know what buttons to push with one another.

“What a hot mess comin’ up… Which I know you love. We’re always funny, but wherever we go there’s drama,” she teased.

Morgan went on to say that while she may not exactly be best friends with McSweeney, she’s definitely someone who represents what it truly means to be a bonafide New Yorker.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Morgan spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this year about Frankel’s exit from the show and said she was excited to see that Frankel was pursuing other things and doing what she believed would be best for her daughter, nine-year-old Bryn, and her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating since September 2018.

“I’m happy for her,” Morgan revealed. “She made a choice and I’m happy that she’s done that.”

Frankel will soon be seen in HBO Max’s The Big Shot with Bethenny.