Will Smith Will Host New Stand-Up Show ‘This Joka’ For Quibi, Adding To Its Robust Lineup

Will Smith is the latest star to join Quibi.

Just days ahead of its official launch, Quibi has added another famous face to its lineup. Will Smith is set to host This Joka, a new stand-up comedy series from the streaming platform, People reports.

Quibi, which is a mobile-only streaming platform, is set to launch on April 6. The app is short for “quick bites,” and has already picked up support from Hollywood legends like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and Steven Spielberg.

This Joka will feature a wide range of comedians, including less established acts, current professionals, and some legends as well. The show is set to follow comedians as they perform their stand-up acts and have one on one conversations with Smith scattered across locations in Las Vegas.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from, and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Terence Carter, the co-president of Westbrook Studios, which is producing the show. “The goal of This Joka isn’t just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter.”

This Joka is just the latest series that the team at Quibi has announced ahead of the channel’s official launch. The app is designed to offer a variety of short-form entertainment options for users who have small amounts of time that need to be filled.

Since the idea for the app was first announced, a wide array of impressive names have signed on to produce content for the platform. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro will release a “modern zombie story” on the channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, will be featured in a show called Thanks a Million, where she and nine other familiar faces will pass $100,000 down to someone they knew from early in their lives. Those people get to keep the money, as long as they pass on $50,000 to someone similar in their own lives, and that person passes on $25,000, etc.

In addition to Del Toro and Lopez, the service will also feature celebrities like Zac Efron, Idris Elba, and Lena Waithe.

According to reporting in Vanity Fair, Quibi will offer 7,000 different pieces of content when the service launches on April 6. Quibi is offering subscribers a limited-time free 90-day trial for those who sign up online. After the launch, users will a pay a monthly fee of $4.99 to access the content with ads, or $7.99 per month to access the content ad-free. The service will also reported feature both vertical and horizontal video when it launches.