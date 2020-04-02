Chanel West Coast Stuns In Short Dress & Bright Orange Sneakers

Chanel West Coast put on another sexy display for her army of Instagram followers, modeling a dress from retailer Fashion Nova. The rapper has been showing off her enviable figure in a variety of revealing looks in recent days. As an ambassador for the popular online retailer, West Coast has a lot of sexy clothing from Fashion Nova in her wardrobe.

In the latest upload on her page, the Ridiculousness star appeared outside in the sun. West Coast looked like she was in her element, posing on a large rock. There were several palm trees at her back, and she appeared to be somewhere near her home in Los Angeles, even though she did not accurately tag her location. The model arched her back in the shot, exposing her lean legs for the camera. She mentioned to fans that she needed a suntan, and her legs looked a shade lighter than her standard color.

West Coast sizzled in an oversized sweater dress that hit high on her thigh. The beauty parted her hair in the middle, letting her luscious locks fall all the way down to her chest. The 32-year-old looked up slightly in the shot, revealing her gorgeous application of makeup. She matched her eyeshadow to the dress and added volume to her lashes with a thick layer of mascara. The cutie wore a pink blush to her round cheeks while her clear lipgloss showed off her plump lips.

The beauty completed her outfit with a pair of bright orange sneakers with matching laces. She told her fans that she needed to get some fresh air, seeming to refer to the cabin fever that most of us are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The April 2 update has been an instant hit, earning over 17,000 likes and well over 300 comments in just moments after going live. Many fans told her that her body looked perfect, even without a tan, while others thanked her for giving them something to look forward to.

“And I was told that the perfect woman didn’t exist,” one of the rapper’s fans wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

“You look beautiful as always!! You’re perfect, love your outfit,” a second fan raved.

“Chanel, you look so amazing beautiful and gorgeous. Just what the doctor ordered to help deal with this dang virus,” another admirer commented.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that West Coast sizzled in another fashion-forward outfit that included pink hot pants and a baggy sweater. She also added a pair of pigtail braids to the look.