Chanel West Coast Stuns In Short Dress & Bright Orange Sneakers

Chanel West Coast put on another sexy display for her army of Instagram followers, modeling a dress from retailer Fashion Nova. The rapper has been showing off her enviable figure in a variety of looks in recent days. As an ambassador for the popular online retailer, she has a lot of clothing from Fashion Nova in her wardrobe.

In the latest upload on her page, West Coast appeared outside in the sun. She looked like she was in her element, posing on a large rock. There were several palm trees at her back, and she appeared to be somewhere near her home in Los Angeles, even though she did not tag her location. The model arched her back in the shot, exposing her lean legs for the camera. She mentioned to fans that she needed a suntan, and her legs appeared a shade lighter than her standard color.

West Coast sizzled in an oversized sweater dress that hit high on her thigh. The beauty parted her hair in the middle, letting her luscious locks fall all the way down to her chest. The 31-year-old looked up slightly in the shot, revealing her application of makeup. She matched her eyeshadow to the dress and added volume to her lashes with a thick layer of mascara. The Ridiculousness star wore a pink blush to her round cheeks while her clear lipgloss showed off her plump lips.

West Coast completed her outfit with a pair of bright orange sneakers with matching laces.

In the caption, the rapper told her fans that she needed to get some fresh air, seemingly referring to the cabin fever that many people are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April 2 update has been an instant hit, earning over 17,000 likes and well over 300 comments just moments after going live. Many fans informed West Coast that her body looked great even without a tan, while others thanked her for giving them something to look forward to.

“And I was told that the perfect woman didn’t exist,” one follower wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

“You look beautiful as always!! You’re perfect, love your outfit,” a second fan raved.

“Chanel, you look so amazing beautiful and gorgeous. Just what the doctor ordered to help deal with this dang virus,” another admirer commented.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that West Coast sizzled in another fashion-forward outfit that included pink hot pants and a baggy sweater. She also added a pair of pigtail braids to the look.