Eva Marcille Bashes NeNe Leakes On Social Media In Response To Her Saying She Should Be Fired From ‘RHOA’

Eva Marcille recently expressed her feelings toward her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes.

The model addressed her current drama with Leakes while she was co-hosting The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Marcille has been sharing highlights from working on the show via her home office due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the gossip section, Marcille’s co-h0st, Gary with da Tea, discussed a comment Leakes made earlier this week.

According to Madame Noire, Leakes told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to see Marcille off the show for Season 13. She claimed that her co-star hasn’t made an impact on the audience since joining RHOA in Season 10. Leakes also pointed out that in the series’ current season, Marcille wasn’t even present for certain events like the ladies’ trip to Greece. She also shared that, in addition to firing Marcille, she would replace her with former housewife Kim Zolciak.

Marcille caught wind of Leakes’ interview and used her own show to clap back at the actress. In a video posted on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s YouTube page, Marcille chimed in on the story and shared that she didn’t enjoy being called out by her former friend. She also debunked Leakes’ claims that her role on RHOA isn’t as significant as the rest of the housewives.

“First and foremost, I was not in Greece because I was pregnant. Now, NeNe, who’s 55, doesn’t remember maybe being pregnant because that was 20 years ago for her. But I’m a 35-year-old woman with my family and beautiful husband, and I’m continuing to make a family,” Marcille said in response to Leakes. “As far as my relevance on the show, I choose not to — every single day — to be ratchet. There’s already enough ratchet, i.e. her, on the show. Why do you need two?”

Marcille also added that, in her opinion, she represents black women who watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta and are “smart” and “well-spoken.” She then clarified that, while she wasn’t physically in Greece, she was on FaceTime with her cast members during the trip. She also said on the air that if it wasn’t for the show, it would be Leakes’ relevance that would be questioned during interviews.

“If I’m that boring, you spent time in your interview talking about me because your storyline is the fact that you have no storyline,” Marcille continued, following up that Leakes would be “eulogized” if RHOA was canceled.

Fans may recall that Marcille was introduced on RHOA as Leakes’ friend. As the seasons have continued, though, Leakes has been involved in several feuds with her cast members, including Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore. The ladies are set to air out Season 12 once the cast has its annual reunion, which was pushed back in March due to coronavirus.