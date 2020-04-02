Holly Luyah Displays Her Voluptuous Figure In A Black Bikini, Urges Fans To Stay Indoors

American plus-size model and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 3.1 million fans to a very sexy picture.

In the snapshot, uploaded on Thursday, April 2, the stunning model could be seen rocking a black bikini, one that allowed her to put her ample assets, her thick thighs and taut stomach on full display.

Staying true to form, she sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades to keep it natural. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a perfect matte finish. She wore a mauve shade of lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for bronze eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by strobing her t-zone with a highlighter.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in a high ponytail and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For the snap, she could be seen sitting on a wooden bench in a nondescript location. She sat straight, gazed into the camera and tugged at her bikini bottoms to strike a pose.

In the caption, the hottie urged her fans to stay indoors and practice social distancing so that the spread of coronavirus can be contained. She shared her future plans, stating that she can’t wait for summers to arrive so that she could wear short clothes, sit in the grass, and eat mangoes. In the end, she informed her fans that her bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture amassed more than 24,000 likes and about 600 comments in which fans and followers praised the Portland native for her amazing figure and sense of style.

“I can’t resist loving your pics! You’re such a naughty girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you are so beautiful, natural, and sexy. This is the best pic I have seen today,” another user chimed in.

“Why are you so hot? I love everything about you, Holly,” a third admirer wrote.

“You made my day less sh*tty with this gorgeous picture,” a fourth follower stated.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “I love your thick legs,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from Luyah‘s regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked the picture, including Pandora Blue, Savanna Sievers, and Ruby Red.