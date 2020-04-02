Joy-Anna Duggar Gets Slammed For Not Practicing Social Distancing During Picnic With Family

Joy-Anna shared photos of her son playing with a few of his cousins near a river.

Joy-Anna Duggar was criticized for going on a family picnic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the 22-year-old Counting On star took to Instagram to share a set of photos that she snapped during the outing. Many of her followers expressed concern over the pregnant mother-of-one ignoring social distancing guidelines as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

In the caption of her post, Joy-Anna revealed that her 2-year-old son, Gideon, was enjoying spending some time with his cousins during a riverside picnic. In her first photo, the tot was pictured with a little girl who was close to his age. The two toddlers were seated on the edge of a river, and it appeared as though Gideon had just tossed a rock in the water.

In Joy-Anna’s second photo, a man was pictured fishing. The snapshot was taken from a distance, making it impossible to identify him. A little girl was standing behind him, and a young woman with long, dark blond hair was sitting on the ground nearby.

In Joy-Anna’s third picture, Gideon and the little girl from her first photo were playing in the sand. They were joined by another little boy and Gideon’s pet black Labrador Retriever, Brielle. The three toddlers were sharing an array of plastic beach toys.

Joy-Anna tagged two different Instagram accounts in her post. This revealed that Gideon’s playmates were the children of both of his father’s sisters. In other words, at least three different families had congregated together at the river.

Many of Joy-Anna’s followers called her out for not doing her part to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus by staying at home and avoiding unnecessary contact with people who are not members of her household.

“I don’t want to be negative but aren’t we supposed to stay at home? Thousands of people are died/dying. Schools are closed around the world. What happened to staying at home?” read one response to Joy-Anna’s photos.

“That is not social distancing. You’re not supposed to socialize with ANYONE other then those in your house. Different house,” another commenter wrote.

“That’s great and all but they are advising against play dates etc.,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“You’d think after a recent devastating loss you’d be way more careful about physical distancing,” read a fourth comment.

So far, Joy-Anna hasn’t responded to any of her critics.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has recommended that all states issue shelter-in-place orders in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. These orders restrict people from leaving their homes for nonessential activities. Although some states still don’t have these orders in place, Adams has said that practicing social distancing and staying at home is the best way to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to KARK 4 News, there have been 12 deaths caused by the coronavirus in Joy-Anna’s home state of Arkansas, and 643 documented cases of the disease. Governor Asa Hutchinson has not issued a shelter-in-place order yet, but has ordered the closures of schools and numerous businesses.