Ramona Singer Says ‘RHONY’ Cast Felt ‘Lighter And Brighter’ After Bethenny Frankel Quit The Show

There's no love lost between these two.

Ramona Singer claims she and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars were better off without Bethenny Frankel during filming on the 12th season last year.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere episode on Bravo, Singer spoke to DailyMailTV about the upcoming episodes, revealing that she’s super excited and noting that if she’s so amped up about a season after appearing on the show for 12 years, fans should expect to see a “really good” season out of her and her co-stars.

“I’ll describe it in one word: it’s unique. So unique. I’ve never filmed a season in 12 years like this season,” Singer explained, adding that viewers will find the new episodes to be “unique.”

“From what I understand, [viewers] thought that the past three seasons, when Bethenny was on, it got very dark,” she continued. “And I’m not saying she was the reason, but there’s a different dynamic here.”

In August of last year, after being featured in a full-time role on eight of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s past 11 seasons, Frankel announced she was leaving the reality show and preparing to focus on a number of new projects with producer Mark Burnett. Then, just a short time later, new cast member Leah McSweeney was spotted filming for Season 12 at a hotel with Tinsley Mortimer.

According to Singer, she and the returning members of the show, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley, have established a certain comfort level with one another after going “deeper within” themselves during production on Season 12. They also formed a stronger bond with one another.

When it comes to the difference between Season 12 and past seasons, Singer said that during filming on Season 12, she and her co-stars were “lighter and happier and freer” and didn’t go to dark places with one another.

“It never got dark. Did we have conflicts? Absolutely. Did we have resolutions? Sometimes. Sometimes not. But it went to a whole different level,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight last month and during the interview, she suggested her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Frankel, called her “all the time” as she and the rest of the cast filmed Season 12. As Singer explained, Frankel kept in close contact with her and wanted to know what she and her co-stars were doing for the cameras.

Singer also suggested Frankel was experiencing F.O.M.O. (Fear of Missing Out).