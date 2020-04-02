Natalie Roser Shares ‘Q-Tine Self Care’ Routine In Topless Update

Natalie Roser steamed up Instagram with another revealing series of photos where she posed topless in her bathroom. In the new update that was shared on her page Thursday afternoon, the model posed in the buff. The sultry shot was a far cry from the traditional bikini that she has worn in many of her recent photos.

In the last few updates on her page, the Aussie born beauty had made the quarantine the subject of many, and this one followed the same pattern. In the snaps, Roser left virtually nothing to the imagination, stripping down to a topless look that showcased her enviable figure.

The first image in the batch showed the cutie sitting directly in front of the camera. The hottie posed in a bathroom with a white vanity and tall, glass shower at her back. The 29-year-old wore her sandy blond locks soaking wet with a few pieces sweeping around her forehead. The model let the majority of her mane fall at her shoulders and a few pieces behind her back.

Roser flaunted her signature curves in the topless shot, covering her chest with her lean arms. She exposed her fit shoulders while maintaining a beautiful, sun-kissed glow. The Pisces kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing a tiny pair of hoop earrings with nothing else. The bombshell went makeup-free in the update, letting her natural beauty and blemish-free skin shine.

In photo number two, the model showed off her silly side. She held her face with both hands in the shot, sticking out her tongue and showing off her pearly whites. A hint of her red manicured nails was also on display, and in the caption, she told her fans that this was part of her quarantine self-care routine. The model tagged several brands that she uses as part of her beauty regimen, including Redken, Tanned Australia, and Kosas.

The update has been welcome with a stamp of approval from fans already. In addition to over 3,000 likes, the photo has garnered well over 50 likes. The majority of fans let Roser know that she looks strikingly beautiful even without a stitch of makeup.

“Oh hey. I forgot to say hi today. Your pretty as usual,” one follower commented on the double-photo update.

“You are perfect cure for corona. Thank you,” a second admirer added with the addition of a single flame emoji.

“Absolute natural beauty at its finest! A perfect 10,” one more beamed.

A few more fans couldn’t find the right words and chimed in with emoji instead.