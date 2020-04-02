Natalie Roser Shares ‘Q-Tine Self Care’ Routine In Topless Update

Natalie Roser steamed up Instagram with another revealing series of photos where she posed topless in her bathroom. In the new update that was shared on her page on Thursday afternoon, the model posed in the buff. The sultry shot was a far cry from the traditional bikinis that she has worn in many of her recent photos.

The Aussie born beauty has made the quarantine the subject of many of her last few updates on her page, and this one followed the same pattern. In the snaps, Roser left virtually nothing to the imagination, stripping down to a topless look that showcased her enviable figure.

The first image in the set of two showed the cutie sitting directly in front of the camera. The hottie posed in a bathroom with a white vanity and tall glass shower at her back. The 29-year-old wore her sandy blond locks soaking wet with a few pieces sweeping around her forehead. The model let the majority of her mane fall at her shoulders and a few wet strands behind her back.

Roser flaunted her signature curves in the topless shot, covering her chest with her lean arms. She exposed her fit shoulders while maintaining a beautiful sun-kissed glow. The model kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing a tiny pair of hoop earrings with nothing else. She went makeup-free in the update, letting her natural beauty and blemish-free skin shine.

In the second photo, the model showed off her silly side. She held her face with both hands, sticking out her tongue and showing off her pearly whites. A hint of her red manicured nails was also on display. In the caption, she told her fans that this was part of her quarantine self-care routine. The model tagged several brands that she uses as part of her beauty regimen, including Redken, Tanned Australia, and Kosas.

The update has been welcomed with a stamp of approval from fans. In addition to over 3,000 likes, the photo has garnered well over 50 comments. The majority of fans let Roser know that she looks strikingly beautiful even without a stitch of makeup.

“Oh hey. I forgot to say hi today. Your pretty as usual,” one follower commented on the double-photo update.

“You are perfect cure for corona. Thank you,” a second admirer said, adding a single flame emoji.

“Absolute natural beauty at its finest! A perfect 10,” one more beamed.

A few fans couldn’t find the right words and chimed in with emoji instead.