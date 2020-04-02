Shantal Monique Ditches Bra, Rocks A See-Through Top And White Bikini Bottoms In Birthday Post

American model Shantal Monique, popular for gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently went online and posted a very hot, birthday snap on Instagram to tease her 980,000-plus fans.

In the picture, uploaded on Thursday, April 2, the 31-year-old model could be seen rocking a see-through crop top which she teamed with a pair of white bikini bottoms. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and lifted her top to show off major underboob. That’s not all, but the sheer fabric of her ensemble also enabled her to put a glimpse of her nipples on full display.

To strike a pose, she sat on a rock while leaning against a wooden pose. She spread her bare legs apart, kept one of her hands on her thigh and used the other one to hold a strand of her hair. Finally, she parted her lips and looked away from the camera.

Staying true to her style, the blond bombshell sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige-colored foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows, while she wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder and bosom.

In the caption, the model stated that she wished she could spend her birthday at home but because of the self-quarantine, she had to spend it by sitting on a patio at the beach while listening to the soothing sound of the waves. The model also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX in the post for credits.

Within an hour of going live, the sexy snap garnered more than 14,000 likes and 760-plus comments in which fans and followers not only wished the model a very happy birthday but they also praised her for her amazing physique and her sensual style.

“Happy birthday. Ocean sounds are better than traffic sounds. Enjoy your day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Happy Birthday, sweetheart! Wishing you a year filled with health, love & happiness,” another user chimed in.

“Have a tremendous birthday! Such a sexy photo. Remember that you’re an amazing person,” a third admirer wrote.

“I hope you have the best day ever and all your wishes come true even in quarantine, Shantal,” a fourth follower replied.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Casey Fleyshman, Khloë Terae, Jessica Killings, and Elena Romanova.