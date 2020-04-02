YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Wows Followers In Lingerie Set For Sexy Bed Pics

YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself in a saucy number and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

DeMartino stunned in a matching white lingerie set. The top half consisted of a cropped white vest which displayed her decolletage and stomach. The bottom half saw the 24-year-old in skimpy panties. DeMartino pulled half her brunette hair up in a high ponytail and left the rest down. She accessorized herself with small stud earrings and a gold bracelet.

The YouTuber shared two photos within one upload that saw her posing on a bed in a room with a white aesthetic.

In the first shot, she was captured on her knees while placing an old fashioned phone to her ear. DeMartino pushed the white wire with her other hand down onto the bedsheet and tilted her head over to the left. She looked directly at the camera lens with a flirty expression.

In the next slide, DeMartino was photographed with the phone to her ear again. She sat up straight and glanced over at the camera fiercely.

DeMartino didn’t geotag the upload. However, this was likely taken in her home as her YouTube videos are notoriously known for their vintage aesthetics.

For her caption, she explained that if she didn’t live with her boyfriend, Colin, this is how she would dress to get his attention and talk to him. She also tagged the clothing brand, Dolls Kill, who she was wearing.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 125,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Imagine being as beautiful as you wtf,” one user wrote.

“Sorry but who gave you the right to snap like this?” another devotee shared.

“I love ur hair, Gabi ur so pretty!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“The most beautiful angel to ever exist,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a playful outfit.

The brunette beauty wore a cropped white blouse with short-sleeves that were semi-sheer and decorated with black polka dots. DeMartino accessorized herself with small stud earrings, a necklace, and put on a white headband with large bunny ears. She sported her long wavy blond and brunette hair down for the occasion and applied black mascara. DeMartino posed in front of a wall full of different styles of hats hung on the wall and kneeled down on a fancy chair.