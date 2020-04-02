Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Toned Figure In Yellow Leggings And White Crop Top For New Workout Videos

Bulgarian fitness model, Yanita Yancheva trained her legs in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Standing in her bedroom while dressed in a pair of two-toned yellow leggings and a white crop top, the blond bombshell started the workout with a series of standing fire hydrants. For this exercise, Yanita placed a yellow exercise band around her thighs and raised one bent leg out to one side to complete her reps. In her caption, she recommended doing a set of 15 repetitions for three rounds.

In her next video, Yanita propped her back up against an ottoman and kept her hips and thighs lifted for a set of Glute bridge pulses. She started by lowering her glutes until they almost touched the ground and then raised them once more. After that, she spread her knees stretching the band she had placed around them.

Banded squat steps were up next, which were lateral steps from side to side done with the resistance band around her knees. Then she moved on to single-leg glute bridges which were essentially hip thrusts done with one leg raised.

Next Yanita tackled a set of standing glute kickbacks. For this exercise, she placed each end of the band under both feet. She placed one leg in front of the other before swinging the back leg behind her, stretching the band in the process. While standing in the same position, Yanita transitioned into doing hamstring curls. The exercise required her to bend and extend her back leg repeatedly.

In the next video, Yanita ended the circuit with a set of calf raises, a move that required her to lift her heels and stand on the balls of her feet.

The post has been liked over 50,000 times and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered Yanita with compliments.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote. “Quarantine went to your advantage.”

“Prettiest lady with sexiest, abs, legs, feet, toes, and 2 beautiful pairs of…..eyes. Wow!” a second fan added.

Yanita’s leggings got lots of attention as well.

“I need that yellow in my life,” a third supporter commented before adding a series of red heart and fire emoji to the comment. “You’re gorgeous!!!love.”

Others had questions about the source of her workout attire. In her reply to one of the commenters, Yanita said that they were from her activewear line Body Engineers but indicated that they were not available for sale as yet.

While several commenters focused on praising Yanita beauty and/or her exercise videos, a fourth fan seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with her.

“@yanitayancheva I am going to propose you today,” they wrote.