Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & High-Cut Underwear

The Canadian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, April 2, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap shows the 26-year-old kneeling on a carpeted floor in what appears to be a living room. A television mounted to the wall and a coffee table can be seen in the background. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly. Laurence gazed directly into the camera, as she smiled brightly and playfully stuck out her tongue.

The digital influencer wore a gray oversized cropped t-shirt, adorned with a snake design, that read “Desert Valley” from the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. She paired the top with black high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her toned midsection and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram star kept the look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo, the blond bombshell wore her hair in a slightly tousled style. She seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application appeared to feature sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously noted that if she was a rapper her stage name would be “lil hungry.” She also provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Laurence’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the tattooed beauty with compliments.

“Amazing face. [You’re] so cute,” gushed one fan.

“You look stunning as always!” said another follower, adding a string of thumbs-up and fire emoji to the comment.

“What a pretty smile,” added a different devotee.

“That is the best picture of you I have ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 70,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny red two-piece while dipping her feet in a pool. That photo has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.