‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is Pursuing Her Master’s Degree In Occupational Therapy

Raquel Leviss graduated from Sonoma State University and wants to further her eduction.

Raquel Leviss may have nabbed a starring role on Vanderpump Rules but being a reality star isn’t the only thing she wants to do with her life.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on April 2, Levis, who previously studied kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movements, at the Sonoma State University in California with a focus on pre-occupational therapy, is planning to further her education in the coming years by pursing a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy.

“I think I’m gonna start applying very, very soon. I still have to take the GRE. I do have to study for that exam. And then I’ll start applying to schools,” she explained to the outlet this week. “I’d like to stay in California, obviously. And it’s something that I’m ready to start pursuing sooner than later.”

Leviss is currently living in Los Angeles in an apartment with her boyfriend, James Kennedy, and their dog.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Leviss said during last year’s Seven 7 reunion that she wanted to help kids with special needs. However, her desire to help people isn’t the only thing Leviss looks forward to in the future. She also has a love for interior designing and said she has so much fun decorating, which not many people know about her. That said, when it comes to becoming an interior designer, that isn’t the main thing she’s wanting to do with her life.

As Leviss explained, she prefers to get her degree in Occupational Therapy at grad school but isn’t in a huge rush at this point in time. Instead, she’s simply enjoying her life as she continues to star on Vanderpump Rules and plans to live in Los Angeles until she’s ready to move forward with her career.

While Leviss joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fifth season in a part-time role as the girlfriend of Kennedy, she has since taken on a waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant and was granted an upgraded role ahead of Season 8.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leviss has been at the forefront of the latest episodes of Vanderpump Rules due to her ongoing feud with cast member Lala Kent, who continues to viciously lash out against her by acting as if she’s better than Leviss and suggesting she’s “dumb.” However, as has been evident online, viewers have rallied around Leviss with support as others have slammed Kent’s vile bullying.