Republican Party Will Come To An End After 2020 Election, Ex-GOP Lawmaker Says

Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh, who briefly challenged Donald Trump in 2020 before dropping out of the primary, believes that the Republican Party is coming to an end after the 2020 election, regardless of the outcome.

“If Donald Trump wins in November, another political party will be born in December,” Walsh tweeted on Thursday. “If Donald Trump loses in November, another political party will be born in December.”

Walsh then expressed his belief that the inevitable end of the GOP is a positive path forward.

“The Republican Party is done. It’s over. It’s breaking up. No matter what. And that’s a good thing.”

As reported by CNN, Walsh previously expressed his disdain for the Republican Party under Trump’s leadership and called it a “cult” after some state primaries were canceled. Walsh slammed the decision and vowed to take his campaign “directly to Republican voters” in states where primaries were affected.

“They no longer stand for ideas,” Walsh said of the current iteration of the party. “The Republican Party right now is all about washing their leaders’ feet every day. That’s what they do.”

Walsh’s comment echoed former Republican Justin Amash, who previously said the party had left its principles behind in favor of pleasing Trump.

“It’s no longer about conservatism; it’s about kneeling before a man,” he tweeted early in October, months after he departed the party for defying Trump.

Donald Trump was always likely to have this trial rigged. He is also likely to be voted out of office in November. Tonight will be remembered more as a permanent blight on the Republican Party than on the country they are so poorly serving. pic.twitter.com/Ud1yntb4Eb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 31, 2020

In a piece for The Atlantic, Peter Wehner expressed his belief that Trump has destroyed the Republican Party and pointed to the party’s defense of the president “at all costs.” According to Wehner, the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan has become the “party of Trump.”

Wehner suggested that the direction of the post-Trump Republican Party will be determined by the battle fought by conservatives and center-right people who still believe the GOP offers something “worth fighting for.”

Elsewhere, Newsweek’s contributing editor Peter Roff cast aside worries about the future of the Republican Party and predicted that Trump’s presidency will not be its downfall. Roff noted that Trump is an “unconventional president” but nevertheless said he believes that center-right remains viable and will continue to do so even after Trump leaves office.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, political analysts Ron Brownstein and Max Boot predicted in February of 2019 that Trump’s leadership would take the Republican Party in the direction of authoritarianism. At the time, the pair made the claim while discussing the president’s decision to declare a national emergency due to the reported immigration crisis at the southern border.