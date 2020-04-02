Jena Frumes Flaunts Her Stunning Curves In A Lacy Baby-Blue Lingerie Set

Model Jena Frumes is generating some steam with her new Instagram upload. The photo Jena shared on Thursday afternoon featured her curves accentuated by a blue set of lingerie and the model’s fans are loving the look.

Jena has been posting regularly over the past couple of weeks, often referencing her efforts to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this case, Jena asked her followers what their sleep routine has been like since the quarantine started and she noted via the geotag that she snapped the selfie in Los Angeles.

Plenty of Jena’s previous Instagram uploads show her lounging in her bedroom, but this one was snapped in her living room. Jena stood in the room with the couch behind her, the room decorated with a color scheme of gray, white, and silver that gave the model’s followers a sense of her fabulous personal style.

The gorgeous model had her long curls styled loosely and they cascaded over the side of her face as she looked toward the phone in her hand to snap the photo. The model stood facing forward, with one knee bent slightly and the arm not holding her phone held down alongside her other hip.

Jena’s sculpted figure looked positively stunning in this snapshot. She chose to wear a lacy, extremely feminine matching bra and panty set in a light-blue color that was a fabulous choice to go along with her gorgeous, tanned skin. The waistband of Jena’s panties sat high on her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure, and the low cut in the front of the bra revealed plenty of deep cleavage.

Nearly 4 million fans follow Jena’s Instagram page and they instantly made it clear that they absolutely love this photo. Around 100,000 people had liked the new upload in just the first hour after the model had initially shared it, and about 800 comments poured in during that brief timeframe as well.

Quite a few of the comments were responses specifically about Jena’s sleep schedule question. However, plenty of the notes were specifically regarding her jaw-dropping figure.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” praised one follower.

“@jenafrumes why u gotta be so pretty,” questioned another of Jena’s fans.

“That color looks stunning on you!” wrote a different fan of the model’s.

“Goddess queen,” detailed another comment.

Jena always exudes a ton of confidence in her Instagram uploads and this one is no exception. Whether she is flaunting her curves in a bikini or playing around with singer Jason Derulo, her fans go wild and always make it clear they are anxious to see more.