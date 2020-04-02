Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Tight Purple Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a smoking hot video that showcased her hourglass physique.

Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be in the same Miami apartment with a stunning view that she has filmed videos in before. Anastasiya showcased a high protein coffee drink from the company Bang Energy, although many fans were likely too busy admiring her curves to even notice what she was drinking.

For the clip, Anastasiya rocked a strapless purple dress that was so tight it almost looked painted on. The dress featured a daring neckline that stretched across her ample assets, showing off a major amount of cleavage. The look had ruching between the two cups of the dress and all down the front, drawing even more attention to her chest.

The dress hugged her slim waist before stretching out over her ample hips and derriere. The rear of the dress likewise had ruching all down the back, emphasizing her gravity-defying derriere.

Anastasiya’s long ombre locks hung down her back in a tousled, effortless style. She kept the accessories relatively simple, adding a gold bracelet on one wrist and not much else. Her makeup was stunning, with long lashes and a soft pink hue on her lips. She flipped her hair in the video, turning her body around so that her fans could get a peek at every possible angle.

Though the dress had a longer hemline, reaching nearly all the way to her knees, the figure-hugging fit meant that her hourglass physique was on full display.

Anastasiya’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and the video racked up over 58,900 views within just one hour. The post also received 640 comments from her eager followers.

“Peanut is my favorite. Omg you’re so unbelievably elegant so incredibly stunning,” one fan said, responding to Anastasiya’s caption and also showering her with compliments.

“Love your curves,” another follower added.

“You look extremely gorgeous in this dress,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“You are perfect,” one fan commented simply.

Anastasiya loves to showcase her curves, and often thrills her followers with short videos that do just that. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a black mini dress that left little to the imagination. She captured the video in her kitchen, and swayed side to side, tossing her hair and showcasing her ample assets for her followers. The dress had a similar figure-hugging silhouette as the purple dress she wore in her latest post, although the little black dress had long sleeves and a daring cut-out on the chest.