Iulia Valentina Flaunts Major Cleavage In Green Animal-Print Bikini Top

Romanian model Iulia Valentina took to Instagram on March 31 to flaunt her famous curves and enviable assets in a skimpy bikini top. The bombshell’s new update saw her looking stunning as ever as she dipped her lower body in a swimming pool.

Iulia was snapped while enjoying a lovely day outdoors, dipping her lower body in water. It seemed like she was sitting on a shallow part of the swimming pool, as she posed in front of the camera. Several plants were seen in the backdrop, giving her photo a tropical vibe.

The model’s green animal-print bikini top — which exposed a generous amount of cleavage — featured triangle-style cups that barely contained her breasts. As a result, she spilled on the sides and bottom of the garment. Also, the skimpy swimwear had the tiniest strings that tied over her neck and around her back. The bikini bottoms were not visible in the shot, especially when her right arm blocked her hips — making it seem like she wore nothing underneath.

Iulia accessorized with two dainty pendant necklaces and a thin bangle. Although not entirely seen as her hair was covering her ears, it seemed like she was wearing big hoop earrings. Despite being at the pool, she wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, several layers of voluminous mascara and colored lip gloss. Meanwhile, her long locks were down and wet, hanging over her shoulders and back.

The model wrote a short caption. As for the details of her sexy swimwear, unfortunately, she did not tag a brand. However, she tagged her second account, Iulia’s Angels, in the photo.

Among her millions of Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on her sizzling hot snapshot. As of recent, the latest update received over 74,000 likes and almost 870 comments. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her beauty, while others raved about her killer curves.

“You look tired in this picture. Tired of the house quarantine. But you still look so gorgeous and fine,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a trail emoji at the end of the comment.

“Effortlessly breathtaking. This photo looks like a modern-day pic of the secret garden,” another admirer gushed.

“You have a pure beauty. For me, you are the prettiest female on Instagram. Please keep safe!” wrote a third social media user.

“You have the best body, and you are so blessed with a big chest!” added a fourth Instagram user.