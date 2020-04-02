Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million With 52,000 Fatalities, Death Rate At 5 Percent, Per ‘Worldometers’

The coronavirus pandemic reached yet another grim milestone on Thursday, with more than 1 million people infected worldwide.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic hit a grim benchmark on Thursday, when the worldwide total of cases exceeded 1 million, according to data compiled by Worldometers, which has been tracking the viral outbreak for several months. The statistical service also showed the global death toll topping 50,000, a mortality rate of approximately 5 percent for coronavirus infection.

The milestone follows Wednesday’s sobering revelation, according to Worldometers stats, that for the first time since the outbreak began, more than 1,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in a single 24-hour period, as of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. death toll has reached 5,807, with more than 700 already dead on Thursday, as of 5 p.m. ET, raising the possibility that the U.S. may top 1,000 deaths for a second straight day.

The actual global case total, according to Worldometers stats, had reached 1,007,796 by that same time, with 52,611 deaths; a mortality rate of 5.2 percent. The death rate varies widely by country, however, as seen in the chart below.

The graph shows that while Italy has shown a world-leading death rate of 11.7 percent, the overall rate of mortality from COVID-19 in the U.S. was 2.2 percent as of April 1.

The chart below shows the distribution of #COVID19 cases versus deaths by country. It is an indicator of which countries have much higher mortality rates. ???????? Italy: 11.7%

???????? Spain: 8.9%

???????? China: 4.1%

???????? USA: 2.2%#CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/REse3lE5rP — Worldometer (@WorldOMeter) April 1, 2020

The White House Coronavirus Task Force had projected that as long as the American public adheres to strict social distancing guidelines, deaths in the country would likely reach an upper limit of 240,000. On Thursday, the task force revised that projection upward, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The statistical model used to arrive at the 240,000 total calculated a peak death rate of about 3,500 per day, when the pandemic hit its worst peak. Revised models released Wednesday night now predict a peak death rate of about 4,400 per day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on the task force, attributed to new, more grim estimate to “more data.”

“Every time we get more data, you feed it back in and relook at the model,” Fauci told The Washington Post, adding that “models are as good as the assumptions you put into them.”

According to the Worldometers statistics, the worldwide mortality rate for closed coronavirus cases — that is, cases in which a patient is either medically judged to have recovered, or has died — is now at 20 percent. Of 264,734 closed cases around the world, 211,879 have recovered from the illness.

Among the 744,834 currently active cases, 5 percent are now listed as “serious or critical,” according to Worldometers. The remainder of the cases, 95 percent, are described as “mild.”

In the U.S., 10,365 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus. Of the 224,336 active cases, 5,421 are currently listed as serious or critical, or 2.4 percent, nearly the same as the overall death rate.