Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Brown Cut-Out One-Piece & Oversized Jacket On Instagram

Natasha Oakley graced her Instagram feed on Thursday evening with a few sneak peeks at her photoshoot for Modeliste magazine. The series of photos showed the stunning babe posing in a bedroom as she rocked a skin-baring, brown swimsuit and an oversized white coat.

In some of the photos, Natasha posed by a large bed covered in white sheets. She stood in front of a window as the photographer snapped away from the other side. In another image, the model rested in a wicker, cushioned chair. Light shined down on the model and bounced off her tan, radiant skin, which looked even darker in her bright jacket.

Natasha’s look included a tight-fitting one-piece with a plunging V-neckline that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The monokini also featured large cut-outs on the sides with curved edges, drawing attention to her tiny hourglass figure and exposing some of her flat tummy.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Natasha’s look had two strings that tied high above her hips, so her long, lean legs were completely exposed.

Natasha finished off the look with a giant, fluffy overcoat, which was left open to show off her swimwear. In one of the photos, the model swapped the coat out for an oversized, white button-down. She also sported a cream-colored cowboy hat and a mostly natural makeup look, including bright highlighter and a brown lipstick. Natasha’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Natasha rocked the button-down as she sat on the floor by the bed with her thin legs bent in front of her. She raised a hand to her face and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The second photo showed Natasha wearing the overcoat as she stood in the window and spread her arms, giving fans a view of her swimwear. Finally, in the third shot, Natasha sat in the wicker chair and raised her knees up in a way that stretched her the fabric of her one-piece, exposing even more cleavage and skin.

Natasha’s post garnered more than 3,2000 likes and nearly 60 comments. Fans left plenty of praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Number 1 is the most captivating really accentuates the eyes,” one fan said in reference to Natasha’s caption.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” another user added.

“All three photos are so beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Natasha has proven that she can pull off any look. Last month, the model shared a photo of herself enjoying some social distancing time in the pool as she rocked a tiny two-piece.