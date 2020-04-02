Charly Jordan Sizzles In Multiple Bikinis In Stunning ‘Blackstrap Molasses’ Video Edit

Charly swam underwater and posed in the woods in a video for her new dance track.

Charly Jordan treated her fans to a gorgeous new video that showed her showing off her enviable figure in an array of revealing bikinis.

On Thursday, Charly took to Instagram to share a video edit for her new single “Blackstrap Molasses.” She uploaded the official video for the dance track to her YouTube page last month, and it featured footage of the 21-year-old model and DJ swimming in a pool. She also spent plenty of time in the water for her followup video, but it was filmed in more than one setting. According to Charly, the visual feast was created by filmmaker Jordan Taylor Wright.

The video began with cinematic shots of a bikini-clad Charly standing on a rocky beach at twilight. She was shown posing atop jagged boulders with her arms stretched up in the air. Because it was so dark, this made it difficult to see any of her bathing suit’s details.

For another scene that was shot when it was daylight, Charly posed against a barren tree that curved out over the dark ocean water. She was wearing a vibrant red bikini with an over-sized, white knit top over it. The garment was almost sheer.

Charly’s next look was a smocked two-piece. The camera slowly panned up over the model’s body to provide a close-up view of the tiny string bikini, which featured a blue floral print. The garment left little of Charly’s slender figure to the imagination.

The blond bombshell was also shown wading in waist-deep waves while rocking a silver bikini, and she even did a little underwater exploring in an aqua bikini with a cheeky back.

Charly’s other looks included a shiny nude bikini and a crochet two-piece. The latter look featured pink-and-white stripes, and it was decorated with tiny pink pompoms. Charly was shown wearing it while she stood underneath a waterfall with her head tilted back. It appeared as though the soaking-wet stunner was enjoying a swim in a dark cenote.

In the final shot of the video, Charly was shown standing in a whimsical wooded area. She was wearing a brown string bikini and standing on one leg with her arms arched up over her head. She was wearing her thick curls down. The camera zoomed away from Charly as she arched her back and turned her head upwards towards the sun.

As of this writing, Charly’s 2.8 million followers have liked her video over 69,000 times.

“Great edits! You’ve seen some awesome places Charly!!!” read one response to her post.

“Super bronze babe,” another admirer wrote.

“Loving the vibes,” a third fan remarked.

“Women like you should run the world. Grgz,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly celebrated the release of “Blackstrap Molasses” last month by showing off an impressive acro yoga pose with a little help from her adorable pet pooch, Daisey.