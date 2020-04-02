Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s Instagram Is Private After She Defends Wearing An N95 Mask

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum says she had the coveted masks before COVID-19 began to spread.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is shutting down social media critics who are criticizing her decision to wear an N95 mask while out in public.

The 21-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum posted a message to her Instagram stories to defend the move to her followers and explain how she got the masks despite the massive shortage of them for healthcare workers. Amid the backlash, the model’s Instagram account is also now set to private.

Sailor received online hate after she was spotted wearing one of the highly sought-after face masks while out in Brooklyn for a grocery store run with her boyfriend Ben Sosne, People reports. Both Sailor and her boyfriend were seen wearing the coveted protective face masks that many healthcare workers are unable to obtain as they work on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis in New York City.

On her Instagram story, Sailor posted a message in which she revealed how she was able to get the masks and she defended her choice to wear one. In her message, Sailor explained that her mom, Christie Brinkley, is an artist who works on projects that often require her to wear a mask. Sailor revealed that her family had the masks on hand well before the COVID-19 pandemic and that they kept one mask for each family member and donated the rest to local hospitals.

Sailor also pointed out that her supermodel mom has been helping to supply hospitals with other equipment during the public health crisis and is also donating 30 percent of the proceeds from her Bellissima Prosecco brand to an organization that supplies hospitals with protective equipment. The DWTS alum added that she and her boyfriend are also “donating daily to organizations helping to create masks.”

In her message, Sailor told her critics that she is wearing the N95 mask in case she was exposed to COVID-19 and doesn’t know it yet, and that it is also to protect “someone less able to fight it off.” She also asked critics to stop sending her hateful messages.

The young model, who was part of the recently canceled Dancing with the Stars Live tour, alluded to the fact that she isn’t totally in the clear when it comes to COVID-19. During the DWTS tour, Sailor was around large crowds of people every night, so she is still staying away from her family’s home and is quarantining with her boyfriend until she’s completely sure she wasn’t exposed to the virus.

The news of the Brinkley family’s mask and supply donations come as Christie’s ex-husband, Billy Joel, made a major donation towards the fight against COVID-19 through his charity, The Joel Foundation. ABC News Radio notes that Joel and his wife Alexis donated $500,000 to BStrong, a disaster relief charity set up by reality star Bethenny Frankel.