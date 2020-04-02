Donald Trump’s Campaign Is Anonymously Donating Food To Hospitals Amid Coronavirus, Report Says

Donald Trump‘s campaign has been ordering food from local restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Washington state, and Michigan, and having meals sent to over a dozen hospitals in the area struggling with coronavirus patients, Fox News reports.

According to the report, Trump’s campaign has been ordering the food anonymously. Fox News claims that sources have confirmed the efforts, which have allegedly been taking place since last Thursday.

One source who reportedly spoke with Fox News said the campaign’s effort is intended to both express thanks to first responders treating COVID-19 patients and support local restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” one source told the network. “So nothing politically is tied to it…. We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

“They’re trying to send things that are like, local restaurants that may need support [and] cool restaurant icons of the area that may need the business,” another source reportedly said.

Thus far, the Trump campaign has reportedly spent tens of thousands on the effort and plans to spend more as it continues in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Fox News, the manager of Antonio’s Trattoria said that the establishment received a call for “100 individual orders” to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

“It was 20 penne vodkas, 20 pastas with tomato sauce, 30 chicken parmesans, and 30 house salads with grilled chicken. He only gave his first name and said he wanted to remain anonymous.”

Other establishments the Trump campaign allegedly ordered from are Turning Point in Long Branch, New Jersey; Nick’s Grill in Kirkland, Washington; and Chit Chat Diner in Morristown, New Jersey.

An Instagram post from the Chit Chat Diner revealed a large anonymous order that Fox News suggests was from the Trump campaign.

“An anonymous donation providing lunch to some hardworking staff at Hackensack Hospital this afternoon. We are so grateful”

The news of Trump’s anonymous donation campaign comes on the same day ProPublica reported that Trump Organization properties were not helping fight coronavirus. The report came as the president congratulated businesses that were pitching in to help the United States in its battle against COVID-19.

"It would be a great service to your country." Vice President Trump calls on local businesses, other medical practices to donate as many N95 masks as possible to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Wb4dtLFZlR — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 21, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many companies in New York City to step up and help feed the workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. As reported by NBC New York, the Manhattan pizza shop, Sauce Pizzeria, is donating all of their food — up to 400 pizzas per day — to hospitals in the city. After the business’s landlord learned of the effort, they allegedly provided the establishment with free rent to help them make ends meet.