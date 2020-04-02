Eva Padlock Rocks A Strapless, Backless Bra With Black G-String In Steamy Instagram Post

Spanish model Eva Padlock, who is famous for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity, recently took to her page and treated her 1.6 million fans to yet another set of sexy snaps.

In the pics, uploaded on Thursday, April 2, the 35-year-old model could be seen rocking a stylish, strap-free and backless adhesive bra that pushed her perky breasts up, allowing her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the tiny garment with a barely-there black G-string that did little to cover her up and enabled her to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included foundation, a coral blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, matching eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

For the picture, Eva sat on a bamboo chair against the background of a window. To the excitement of her fans, she posted not one, not two but three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, she was featured tilting her head to the left side, slightly arching her back and looking straight into the camera. In the second one, she could be seen leaning against a white cushion, slightly puckering her lips, and tugging at her G-string. The third and last photograph was quite similar to the first one but it was a more up-close shot.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Within four hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 97,000 likes and 3,100-plus comments which prove that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing platform.

“You’re looking absolutely gorgeous [heart-eyed emoji]. I hope you’re having a good morning,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You are the most beautiful model in the universe. Such a beautiful body, my muse,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, woman! You are totally killing it in that outfit. So much hotness in one post,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model to be his wife.

“Undoubtedly, you’re the sexiest thing ever happened to me. Will you marry me, please?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “I can’t even,” “totally unreal,” and “so lovely,” to express their admiration for the European beauty.

The Barcelona native, who rose to fame after being featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition as their ‘Lovely Lady of the Day,’ frequently titillates her fans with her hot pics. As The Inquisitir previously reported, Eva wowed her legions of Instagram admirers by posting a pic of herself in a racy top and see-through bottoms last week, one which garnered more than 113,000 likes.