Dolly Parton Opens Up About Quarantine And How She’s Doing Since The Death Of Her Close Friend Kenny Rodgers

Dolly Parton's most recent interview was raw and honest yet strikingly optimistic.

Country music legend Dolly Parton opened up in a candid virtual interview on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday. She discussed how things are going for her and her family in quarantine. She also talked about the death of her good friend country music singer Kenny Rodgers who passed away on March 20, according to Today.

Parton has a way of somehow finding a silver lining in every dark cloud. She did not deny that Rodgers death was not only shocking for her but heartbreaking, yet she described how she was able to find peace in wake of his death. Rodgers, who was once her duet partner, passed away at 81-years-old. Parton has mourned his death and is now able to look back with joy at the good times they had together, she explained.

“When Kenny passed away, it caught me by surprise. I knew he wasn’t doing well, but it was just like I lost someone so close to me it just broke my heart. It just shocked me. I was very emotional about it for several days, and then I kind of put it in a peaceful place knowing that he’s at peace. I’ll always treasure what we had together.”

Parton is among many who have had to rearrange their plans and hunker down at home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, she is not complaining nor is she stir crazy. She has been making the most of her time at home by working on a project that is particularly special to her, her Imagination Library. Beginning this Thursday at 7 p.m. She will read aloud and record a bedtime story that will later be posted to various social media pages including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Parton hopes that this will be a calming activity that children can enjoy during this otherwise stressful and unprecedented time.

“I thought this would be a wonderful time with kids having to be stuck at home with their parents, (and) the parents being stuck with kids,” she explained.

Parton’s reading series will begin with the classic book, “The Little Engine That Could” which she felt was appropriate for what is going on in the world right now.

Parton also discussed how she and her husband of 54 years, Carl Dean, are getting along while in such close quarters. She jokingly noted that they avoid conflict by staying in separate rooms when necessary to get some space.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Parton has said that she believes this pandemic is an excellent opportunity f0r one to take stock of their faith in God.