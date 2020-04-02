Suzy Cortez Flaunts Six Pack Abs In Micro Bikini

Suzy Cortez kept things hot on her Instagram feed, sharing a photo in a mismatched micro bikini earlier today that had her fans blushing. The latest addition to her feed showed the reigning Miss BumBum champion posing in front of the camera in minimal clothing.

Cortez stood outside on a balcony, running one hand through her hair and holding up a peace sign with the other. She did not share her location, but at her back was a kitchen counter that was lined with bar chairs. The model cocked her head to the side slightly while her beautiful dark locks fell to her navel. The Brazilian bombshell revealed her tatted arms that consisted of at least three dark-ink tattoos.

The fitness model wore a black top that dipped low into her chest, exposing her decolletage. The straps of the suit were worn tight on her arms, exposing a portion of her six-pack abs in addition to the small tattoo on her hip bone. The bottoms were just as sexy, sitting high on her hips with double strings. The front had a minimal fabric, barely shielding her modesty from the camera. Cortez’s bulky legs affirmed the fact that she has been putting in a lot of time at the gym.

In the caption of the post, the smokeshow told her followers that she wanted to go workout, adding a fist bump and flame emoji to the end of her words. She covered her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses while showing off her flawless complexion. She added a light pink gloss to her voluptuous lips as well as a minor application of blush.

The sizzling update has proven to be a fan favorite so far, earning Cortez over 20,000 likes in addition to 380 comments in just a few short hours. Some of her followers dropped a line to rave over her bomb figure, while many others added various emoji.

“Look into my eyes, I’m the only mirror you need beautiful baby,” one follower wrote, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are an inspiration darling, and I wish you to have the best workout ever,” a second one of the model’s fans added.

“I would workout with you any day, anytime,” a third fan noted, followed by three flame emoji.

Earlier this week, Cortez shard a little more of her wisdom from her fitness career. In that post, she shared the benefits on bananas while snacking on one in her undies.