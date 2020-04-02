Anna Katharina Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tie-Dye Bikini

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina knows how to get the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Most of the time, she does it by wearing skimpy bikinis that put her incredible figure on display. On Wednesday, she did not let them down, and shared a snap that saw her rocking a tie-dye bikini.

The beauty’s bikini was a blend of light blue and dark blue dye. The top had triangle cups that put her cleavage on display. The bottoms were skimpy and held around her waist with thin strings tied into loopy bows around her hips. The strings hung down the side of one of her thighs, calling attention to the curve of her hip.

Anna’s photo captured her in what appeared to be a hotel room with one wall decorated with blue and white wallpaper. She stood next to a bed with end tables on either side.

The stunner faced the camera and struck a sexy pose with one hip cocked to the side. She looked off to the side as she flaunted her hourglass figure. She held sections of her hair in her hands over each shoulder. Her long hair fell next to her breasts, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest and taut abs. Her tan skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Ana’s makeup application included sculpted brows, light eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore a touch of blush on her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips.

In the caption, she cracked a joke about ponytails because of the way she was holding her hair. She also said she swimsuit was available through online retailer Fashion Nova.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 7,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of Anna’s followers flocked to the comments section to tell her how stunning she looked in the skimpy bathing suit.

“Nice but not too concerned about your hair in that outfit,” joked one admirer.

“Looks beautiful to me!!! That lite [sic] blue is a great color on you!!!” gushed a second fan.

“Tie dye heaven,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful picture!!!So pretty!!!” a fourth follower said.

Anna definitely knows how to rock a bikini, and much to the delight of her admirers, she shares quite a few pictures that show her modeling a variety of them. That being said, she also likes to showcase her figure in other revealing outfits, like the skimpy lingerie she wore not too long ago.