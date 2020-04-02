Doina Barbaneagra Stuns In Sexy Two-Piece Set In New Instagram Post

Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra has been sharing several photos on her feed lately, and most of them showing the babe in scanty outfits that showcased her killer physique. The bombshell took to Instagram earlier today to share three sultry snapshots while clad in a revealing cerulean blue two-piece set, and her fans couldn’t be happier.

Doina rocked a skimpy crop top that boasted a plunging v-shaped neckline, showing off her ample cleavage. The garment had a tie hem detail, giving its ruched look. Also, when cinched, more of her taut tummy was exposed — not that it bothered the model. She sported a matching high-waisted miniskirt that clung to her slim waist down to her upper thighs. Same as the top, the skirt had a ruched design.

The 27-year-old was photographed outdoors, specifically near a building. The exact location of the place was not specified, only that it was somewhere in Vienna, as per the geotag of the post. In the first pic, Doina leaned on a wall using her left hand as support. She posed by popping her right hip to the side, as she raised her right hand to her head, which was tilted. She looked into the camera and gave a sultry gaze.

In the second snap, the stunner posed front and center, looking to her left, seemingly staring at something that caught her eye. The third pic showed Doina posing with her toned backside facing the camera, flaunting her curvy behind while her left leg was raised.

The brunette beauty wore a full face of makeup that included full-coverage foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She applied a warm-toned blush, glowing highlighter, and a brown lipstick with a pink undertone. She accessorized with a name necklace, a watch, and a small glitter purse.

In the caption, Doina revealed that her sexy outfit was from the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly. A quick look at the brand’s website showed that the particular set, which was sold separately, retails for $29.67 each.

The newest update earned a lot of love by her fans, as most of them flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises. Fans and followers hit the like button over 9,300 times and left more than 140 comments under the sizzling post. Some others were short on words, opting to drop emoji instead.

“Such beauty in not so beautiful times,” an admirer commented on the post.

“Wow, you look sexy as hell. You are so beautiful, and I love your style!” wrote another fan.