Demi Rose Shows Off Stunning Curves, Tugs At Tiny Metallic Bikini In Latest Instagram Share

British model Demi Rose took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a throwback photo from her recent visit to Jordan. In the shot, the babe rocked a barely-fitting, metallic silver bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves as she stood by a body of water.

The photo showed Demi posing on a marble platform in what looked to be a stunning, blue infinity pool lined with small plants. In the background, the ocean could be seen, and Demi geotagged her location as The Dead Sea. Adding even more beauty to the scene was the bluish-pink sky filled with a just a few clouds. Demi’s tan skin and dark silver bikini stood out against her pastel scenery, making her the center of attention.

Demi’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck. The incredibly small fabric just barely covered the model’s busty chest, so her cleavage, sideboob, and underboob were all on full display.

Demi’s flat, toned tummy was also fully exposed between the top and a matching, string thong. The fabric sat very low on Demi’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up just above her hips, drawing attention to her curvy figure. The high cuts also showed off her shapely thighs.

Demi accessorized the swimwear with several silver rings. She also sported an intricate makeup look with heavy, black eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Her typical brunette locks were hidden by a jet black, straight-haired wig with bangs.

Demi posed with her legs slightly crossed and one hip cocked in a way that flaunted her figure. She tucked her thumbs under the center string on her top and pulled downward playfully, daring more skin to pop out. The model looked off-camera with a thoughtful stare.

Demi’s post garnered more than 100,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in under an hour. Fans couldn’t get enough of the post, which was made clear in the comments section.

“Always glowing babe,” one fan said.

“This pic made me fall in love with you,” another user wrote.

“You are an absolute queen,” a third follower added.

Many fans compared Demi to Egyptian ruler Cleopatra because of her wig and eye makeup.

Demi always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself wearing an elegant maxi dress with a high leg slit in her kitchen, which her followers loved.