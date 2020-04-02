WWE Rumors: ‘Money In The Bank’ Not Happening In May As Planned

WWE's next big event after "WrestleMania 36" may not happen for quite some time.

The WWE fans hoping to see some ladder action at Money in the Bank may have to wait a bit longer than they originally anticipated. Rumors are flying around that Money in the Bank is not going on as planned, and it could take place on a date sometime in the future. The next big pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to take place in Baltimore next month, but that likely won’t be happening.

According to a tweet from WrestleVotes, sources within WWE are saying the event won’t happen in Baltimore on May 10. The rumor doesn’t say when or where it will take place, or even if it will happen at all.

WrestleVotes tweeted that it was scheduled for May 9, but that was in error. Money in the Bank has been planned for that Sunday the whole time.

Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

For weeks, WWE has been taping all content at the Performance Center in Orlando, and any upcoming pay-per-views were going to take place there, but that likely won’t be able to continue.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a mandated “stay at home” order for the entire state of Florida on Wednesday. It will officially go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on April 3, and it is scheduled to remain in place for a full 30 days.

Forbes is reporting that this new mandate could be a crushing blow to WWE if they’re not even allowed to go to their facility.

The governor has said that residents may only go out for essential activities, but taping a wrestling show would not be one of them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE may end up taking a break after WrestleMania 36 since most states have similar orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since it is not safe to travel, large gatherings are banned, and WWE can’t even go to the Performance Center to tape; there appears to be no way to put on Money in the Bank.

All WWE events have already been canceled for April, but they have not yet officially decided on those in May. That is why there are still Money in the Bank tickets available for purchase if fans go looking for seats.

Three days ago, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a shelter-in-place order in which he said that Marylanders are to stay at home, as reported by Politico. The order is going to remain in place until the state of emergency is over.

After May, the next pay-per-view that WWE has in place is Extreme Rules on July 19, and there isn’t another until NXT TakeOver: Boston and SummerSlam in late August. An event of some kind